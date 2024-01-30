Arts and Culture

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announces lineup featuring Gwen Stefani and Red Hot Chili Peppers

Max Sparber
A woman singing onstage
No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani performing on 'MTV 2 Large' on New Year's Eve in MTV's Times Square studios.
Scott Gries | Getty Images 1999

Share

Last month, promoters announced a new music festival, the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. Tuesday they announced the lineup for the two-day event, scheduled for July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park along the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

The festival will include an impressive collection of ‘90s radio stars, including Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Also in the lineup: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Black Crowes, and Minnesota's own The Hold Steady and Soul Asylum.

The festival is being produced by C3 Presents, an Austin, Texas-based company that also produces Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

A complete list of acts and dates are as follows:

Friday, July 19

  • Gwen Stefani

  • Alanis Morissette

  • The Black Crowes

  • Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

  • The Head and The Heart

  • Durry

  • Morgan Wade

  • Michigander

  • Gully Boys

  • Harbor & Home

Saturday, July 20

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • The Offspring

  • Hippo Campus

  • Gary Clark Jr.

  • The Hold Steady

  • Soul Asylum

  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

  • Wilderado

  • Nico Vega

  • Irontom

Grow the Future of Public Media

MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

This activity is made possible in part by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment‘s Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory