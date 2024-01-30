Last month, promoters announced a new music festival, the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. Tuesday they announced the lineup for the two-day event, scheduled for July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park along the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

The festival will include an impressive collection of ‘90s radio stars, including Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Also in the lineup: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Black Crowes, and Minnesota's own The Hold Steady and Soul Asylum.

The festival is being produced by C3 Presents, an Austin, Texas-based company that also produces Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

A complete list of acts and dates are as follows:

Friday, July 19

Gwen Stefani

Alanis Morissette

The Black Crowes

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

The Head and The Heart

Durry

Morgan Wade

Michigander

Gully Boys

Harbor & Home

Saturday, July 20

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Offspring

Hippo Campus

Gary Clark Jr.

The Hold Steady

Soul Asylum

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Wilderado

Nico Vega

Irontom