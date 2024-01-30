Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announces lineup featuring Gwen Stefani and Red Hot Chili Peppers
Last month, promoters announced a new music festival, the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. Tuesday they announced the lineup for the two-day event, scheduled for July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park along the Mississippi River in St. Paul.
The festival will include an impressive collection of ‘90s radio stars, including Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Also in the lineup: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Black Crowes, and Minnesota's own The Hold Steady and Soul Asylum.
The festival is being produced by C3 Presents, an Austin, Texas-based company that also produces Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza.
A complete list of acts and dates are as follows:
Friday, July 19
Gwen Stefani
Alanis Morissette
The Black Crowes
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
The Head and The Heart
Durry
Morgan Wade
Michigander
Gully Boys
Harbor & Home
Saturday, July 20
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Offspring
Hippo Campus
Gary Clark Jr.
The Hold Steady
Soul Asylum
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Wilderado
Nico Vega
Irontom
