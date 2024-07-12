Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Business & Economy
Peter Cox

Olympic trials vaults Minneapolis to record hotel revenue

An athlete flips off the vault.
Jade Carey competes in the vault event during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials on June 30 in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Riding a series of large events and celebrations in downtown Minneapolis, June set a record for hotel revenue in the city.

Meet Minneapolis, the city’s tourism and hospitality organization, said the city set a new record for hotel room revenue in a month, raking in more than $42.3 million in June. They estimate that it brought in around $2.75 million in incremental taxes for the city.

That revenue, they say, was in large part thanks to major events during the month, including Gymnastics City USA and the Twin Cities Pride Festival.

The gymnastics event at the end of June brought gymnastics fans from across the country to watch Olympic hopefuls for the U.S. men’s and women’s gymnastics teams compete and the teams get picked. Several streets downtown were closed down for celebrations of the Olympic trials.

Meet Minneapolis said between June 23 and 29, around 75 percent of the hotel rooms in the city were booked — the third highest percentage since the pandemic.

The organization said the city currently has 10,268 hotel rooms, which is up 17 percent since 2018.

The previous hotel room revenue record was in October 2018, when hotel revenue totaled around $41.5 million.