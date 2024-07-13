GOP congressional candidate Tayler Rahm drops from race to work on Trump's Minnesota campaign

Tayler Rahm, the Republican-endorsed candidate challenging three-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig for Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district, has suspended his campaign to help with Trump’s bid for presidency.

The 2nd Congressional District includes many south Twin Cities suburbs and a portion of south-central Minnesota.

Local Republicans endorsed Rahm, a criminal defense attorney, in April in one of the most closely-watched congressional races in the country this year. Craig won previous elections by narrow margins.

In an email to supporters early Saturday, Rahm said Trump and his campaign contacted him about the role this week because of his campaign’s grassroots success. He will serve as senior advisor leading the Trump campaign in Minnesota.

The Trump campaign has yet to respond to an MPR News request for confirmation.

Rahm wrote quitting his race was a difficult decision.

“While it is very important to defeat Angie Craig, saving the country we love is even more critical. You all know how much I love this district; it is where I am raising my twin sons,” he wrote. “In my opinion, there is nothing more important for this district than getting Biden (or a Democrat replacement) out of power and getting Donald Trump back in the White House.”

Joe Teirab, candidate for Minnesota’s second congressional district poses for a portrait at MPR News HQ on Friday, March 29, 2024, in St. Paul. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Rahm’s departure opens an opportunity for Republican candidate Joe Teirab, who decided to continue running for the Republican primary despite failing to receive party endorsement.

Teirab is a former Marine, Harvard Law graduate and former federal prosecutor who worked on the $250 million Feeding Our Future case, according to his campaign biography. It also notes Teirab is the son of a Sudanese immigrant and the grandson of a World War II prisoner of war.

As of June 30, Teirab’s campaign had $813,000 cash on hand. In a statement, he thanked Rahm for stepping out of the race.

“[Rahm] ran a great campaign, and I can’t think of a better person to help mobilize grassroots conservatives across Minnesota,” Teirab said in a statement.