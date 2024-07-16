Minnesota’s Tom Emmer gets time at RNC to boost Trump, who hasn’t always reciprocated

Rep. Tom Emmer, the highest-ranking Minnesota Republican, is slated to take the stage Tuesday night in Milwaukee to speak in support of former President Donald Trump’s effort to reclaim the White House.

Emmer could be the only person from the state to land a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention. While Emmer has put his full support behind the GOP nominee and is chairing his 2024 effort in Minnesota, Trump hasn’t always reciprocated that backing.

Trump succeeded in toppling Emmer’s bid for House speaker last fall by questioning whether he was conservative enough. That came despite Emmer’s generally positive relationship with the former president and similar campaign messages that helped land them in office.

Emmer, who as majority whip is the third-ranking Republican, also helped deliver the GOP’s House majority in 2022 as head of the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee. Those alone should have been enough, said Norm Ornstein, a political scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

“I think a number of Republicans in the House were just too weary out of a belief that maybe he would be a little too establishment and mainstream,” Ornstein said. “That’s certainly not what anybody would have said about Tom Emmer, a couple of years ago.”

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) followed by reporters, leaves the Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington on Oct. 24, 2023. Jose Luis Magana | AP

Trump and members of the Congressional Freedom Caucus were critical of Emmer’s vote to certify the results of the 2020 election. Emmer also drew scorn from Trump allies for lashing out at “shameful” behavior by those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump reportedly took credit for sinking Emmer’s climb up the ranks.

Long before he arrived in Congress, Emmer was known in St. Paul as a sort of insurgent who made his mark with brash rhetoric. Emmer charged his way to the 2010 governor nomination and came within a whisker of winning that fall.

Tom Emmer shakes hands with supporters after a rally at the Ramada Mall of America in Bloomington on Oct. 18, 2010. Jeffrey Thompson | MPR News

He had secured the Republican nomination with a pitch to shake up state government, which at the time was led by a Republican.

“Now is the time more than ever to leave behind politics as usual. And politicians as usual,” Emmer told the Minnesota Republican Party Convention in 2010. “We must no longer tolerate political games. We need leaders who have a lifetime of experience outside of government leaders with the strength of character and commitment to stand up to politics as usual.”

After his loss, Emmer had a liberating run as a talk radio host before he decided to run for Congress in 2014 after former Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann stepped down. He’s represented central Minnesota ever since.

He’s tempered some of the rhetoric a bit as he’s spent more time in Washington and climbed the ranks. Now, Emmer is seen by some in his party as part of a party establishment that they’re often at odds with.

Despite the dust-ups, Emmer has stood in Trump’s corner. He was one of Trump’s earliest and most notable Minnesota backers in his first presidential run in 2016, despite divisions within the GOP.

“I think the reason Donald Trump is where he is today on the Republican side, and I believe across the country, is that Americans are looking for something different,” Emmer told MPR News during the 2016 Republican National Convention during which he even spent time with the Trump family in their VIP box in Cleveland.

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer speaks to reporters outside a breakfast for Minnesota delegates to the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016. Brian Bakst | MPR News

For the most part, Emmer has been publicly supportive of Trump since. And he is expected to laud the former president during his address Tuesday night. As chair of Trump’s Minnesota reelection campaign, Emmer will be tasked with helping deliver a state that Democrats have locked down since 1976. One of Emmer’s past advisers was named the Trump campaign's state director over the weekend.

Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann told MPR News’ Morning Edition that while Trump and Emmer haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, he expects they can resolve their differences.

“He’s certainly been friends with Donald Trump and I know they had a little bit of a falling out but that’s not unusual in politics. People have differences and oftentimes they find ways to mend those differences,” Hann said. “So I expect that he’ll give a strong speech, an energetic speech as he typically does.”

MPR News reporter Mark Zdechlik and host Cathy Wurzer contributed to this report.