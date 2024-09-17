Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Weather and Climate News
Matt Mikus and Sven Sundgaard
Updated:

Photos: Sneaky northern lights didn’t escape these aurora watchers

A view of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights near Nowthen.
Submitted by Jacob Richards

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

A low-forecasted solar storm turned out to be much more powerful, allowing for some aurora chasers to chat the light show Monday night.

A coronal mass ejection reached Earth and created a stronger than expected KP index with a peak of 7.67, which is strong enough to make the northern lights potentially visible as far south as Iowa or Illinois.

Forecasts for the night were around a KP index of 5, which would be strong enough for a show in northern Minnesota and Canada, but not as far south as the Twin Cities.

Even during the current peak of the nine-year solar cycle with stronger solar activity, forecasting auroras can be a challenge.

Missed the fun? There’s still great space spotting Tuesday night, with the full harvest blood eclipse supermoon scheduled for 9:35 p.m.

12 of 12
Northern lights
Northern lights in Markham.
Sulaiman Syed
1 of 12
A view of the Northern Lights.
A view of the northern lights near Chisago City.
Submitted by Monica Kinny
2 of 12
A view of the northern lights.
A view of the northern lights near Austin, taken around 10 p.m.
Submitted by Chad Christenson