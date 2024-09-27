Nearly one year after its passage, Minnesota immigrants embracing Driver’s License for All

Traducción Lee la historia en español

On a recent Monday, about 15 immigrants, mostly from Ecuador, sat through a review session before taking a written exam for their driver’s license.

Miguel Ixtlilco is a proctor at COPAL, the nonprofit group hosting the session. Pointing at a big screen, he went over different laws and rules of Minnesota roads in Spanish — including bike lanes, pedestrian rights, traffic lights, and more.

Ixtlilco says COPAL works with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to administer the written portion. They have a handful of computers ready for test takers and the written test is available in Spanish.

He says so far, about 700 people have taken the written exam since October of last year. Two hundred of them passed.

Test proctor Miguel Ixtlilco leads a review of the DVS manual in Spanish before participants attempt the driver’s license knowledge test at the CWA Local 7200 offices. Since February, COPAL MN has helped administer the written license test to over 700 people. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“Most of the people that we get here have families and they don’t want to keep putting their kids at risk when they’re driving without a license,” Ixtlilco said.

One of those people is 50-year-old Evelio from Ecuador. He asked MPR News not to use his last name because he’s still in the process of applying for legal status.

Evelio has lived in Minnesota for five years. He says he went to the State Capitol to advocate for the Driver’s License for All law before it was passed. It took him a few tries, but he was able to get his driver’s license in July.

Evelio said having a driver’s license now gives him peace of mind. He can easily commute to work, return home, and take part in everyday activities without worry.

The Driver’s License for All law, which went into effect on Oct. 1 of last year, allows people to apply for a driver’s license regardless of their immigration status.

Since then, thousands of immigrants and non-native English speakers in Minnesota have applied for driver's licenses.

According to data from the DPS, there have been nearly 110,000 requests for tests written in Spanish since the law passed — an increase of more than 500 percent compared to previous years.

Jody-Kay Peterson is the program director for driver services at DPS. She says people who are not U.S. citizens are required to show specific documents when applying for a license, which include a full name and birth date. They must also pass both the written and road tests.

Gloria Conlago, 24 (right), and Jonathon Garcia, 28, receive their driver’s license knowledge test receipts from COPAL MN career and employment counselor Alejandro Torres at the CWA Local 7200 offices in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Peterson says the goal is to ensure anyone who drives understands the rules of the road before they get behind the wheel.

“It’s quite extensive on what someone can be able to pick from either a primary document or secondary document, to be able to provide supporting documentation to get a ID card or a driver's license,” Peterson said.

Some state Republicans and opponents of the law have argued that Driver’s Licenses for All could lead to voter fraud.

Minnesota law requires proof of citizenship to register to vote, a driver's license alone would not be enough.

The Minnesota Secretary of State office recently announced updates on the state’s automatic voter registration system, which was launched in April.

Gloria Conlago, 24, is one of many immigrants who recently passed the written test at COPAL's Worker's Center.

Conlago says having a driver's license will make her feel calm driving a car. She says she wants to help others know they can have the same opportunity.

Evelio is focused on being able to drive to work. He said he wants to save money and eventually return home to Ecuador.

Evelio, 50, sits in his car outside the CWA Local 7200 offices. Ben Hovland | MPR News

MPR News associate digital producer Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.