Red Wing man cited for vandalizing Donald Trump-themed store

A 31-year-old Red Wing man has been cited for vandalizing a Donald Trump-themed store in the southern Minnesota city.

On Tuesday, Red Wing Police received a complaint about a man “screaming, swearing, yelling at staff, acting irate and damaging property” at the store, which is located at 1320 Old West Main St. The man allegedly damaged a red Trump flag, tossed a piece of metal from the flag into the parking lot and verbally abused staff.

The man was cited for misdemeanor property damage and was issued a formal trespass order from the store. He is also suspected of stealing political signs.

“There is no place for political violence of any kind in Red Wing or any community, and we condemn all of it,” Rep. Pam Altendorf, R-Red Wing, said in a statement.

Red Wing’s police chief, Nick Sather, urged all Minnesotans to respect people with opposing political beliefs.

“It is unfortunate that when the national election comes every four years, there is so much division that results from it,” he said, in a statement. “Many people display signs legally to show support of a candidate or sell merchandise. Every citizen should respect each other regardless of which candidate or person they support, as we are all American citizens and our country is built on democracy.”