Authorities ID artist killed in shooting in St. Paul's Lowertown

Authorities on Friday identified the woman killed in an apparently random shooting while working on an outdoor art project in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

66-year-old Carrie Shobe Kwok was shot outside the Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative where she lived.

“We’re a community in mourning, to have lost a member of our community who was in the act of beautifying our community,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said of Kwok at a news conference on Thursday. “All she was trying to do is give us an even more beautiful and enjoyable and peaceful community.”

Authorities said it appears there was no prior connection between Kwok and the man suspected of shooting her. St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said the shooting was caught on surveillance video, and he called it “one of the most cold-blooded things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The suspect — who has not yet been publicly identified by authorities — was traced to the city of Belle Plaine.

He was fatally shot by police as they tried to arrest him early Thursday. St. Paul police said the man was armed, but didn’t release further details on what prompted officers to open fire.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation of that shooting.

St. Paul police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in an alley near the Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative in St. Paul on Wednesday. Anna Haecherl | MPR News