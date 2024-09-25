Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood Wednesday evening

A woman is dead and police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday evening in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood.

The Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative said in a Facebook post that the victim was one if its members and that she was shot and killed while working on an art project outside the building.

At a press conference at the scene Wednesday night, Sgt. Mike Ernster with the St. Paul Police Department said that “investigators are laser-focused on identifying a suspect, taking that person into custody and preparing a case that we can present to the Ramsey County attorney to hold them accountable for this crime.”

Investigators are working to determine if the incident was random or involved known individuals.

“I think it's too early right now to tell, but we are cognitive of that fact and are trying to figure that out,” Ernster said.

Police did not release the victim’s identity. Ernster said police will be working with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to positively identify the victim and determine her exact cause of death.

Ernster said officers were called to the 200 block of Kellogg Boulevard East shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired and that someone had been shot.

Officers found a woman lying in the alley between Wacouta and Wall streets, near the Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative, who had been shot. Medics responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Ernster said the suspect fled in a vehicle and that investigators are working to determine what led to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

This is the 19th homicide this year in St. Paul.