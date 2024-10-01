Man accused of driving into Park Tavern, killing two granted release from jail

A St. Louis Park man accused of killing two people in a drunk driving crash was granted release from jail Tuesday.

56-year-old Steven Frane Bailey is facing thirteen criminal charges for killing two people and injuring nine at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Sept. 1.

Bailey has posted bond on $500,000 conditional bail. Hennepin County Judge Juan Hoyos granted him conditional release. Bailey will await his trial in a sober living facility, where he will be subject to electronic monitoring and prohibited from leaving the facility except for treatment purposes.

He is also prohibited from contacting any victims of the crash, using any controlled substances and driving.

According to the criminal complaint, Bailey attempted to park an SUV in the lot at Park Tavern. He then accelerated through the busy patio before hitting several boulders at the base of a hill.

Bailey is accused of killing Park Tavern server Kristina Folkerts, 30, and a Health Unit Coordinator at Methodist Hospital, Gabe Harvey, 30.

Prosecutors say Bailey had a blood alcohol concentration more than four times the legal limit when he was arrested. He has a record of drunk driving, with five DWI convictions.

Bailey is due back in court in December.