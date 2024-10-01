Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Man accused of driving into Park Tavern, killing two granted release from jail

The front of a tavern
The Park Tavern in St. Louis Park is pictured on Sept. 3.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

A St. Louis Park man accused of killing two people in a drunk driving crash was granted release from jail Tuesday.

56-year-old Steven Frane Bailey is facing thirteen criminal charges for killing two people and injuring nine at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Sept. 1.

Bailey has posted bond on $500,000 conditional bail. Hennepin County Judge Juan Hoyos granted him conditional release. Bailey will await his trial in a sober living facility, where he will be subject to electronic monitoring and prohibited from leaving the facility except for treatment purposes.

He is also prohibited from contacting any victims of the crash, using any controlled substances and driving.

According to the criminal complaint, Bailey attempted to park an SUV in the lot at Park Tavern. He then accelerated through the busy patio before hitting several boulders at the base of a hill.

Bailey is accused of killing Park Tavern server Kristina Folkerts, 30, and a Health Unit Coordinator at Methodist Hospital, Gabe Harvey, 30.

Prosecutors say Bailey had a blood alcohol concentration more than four times the legal limit when he was arrested. He has a record of drunk driving, with five DWI convictions.

Bailey is due back in court in December.

Shirts displayed on bar chairs in a memorial
A memorial outside the patio of the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, is pictured on Sept. 3.
Ben Hovland | MPR News