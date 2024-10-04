At the crossroads of travel and storytelling: A new bookstore blooms in St. Paul’s Union Depot

St. Paul has a new bookstore. Story Line Books opened Sept. 28 inside the historic Union Depot in St. Paul.

The shop represents a change of scenery — in more ways than one — for owner Danielle Miller. After eight years as a lawyer, Miller, 34, burnt out on the profession she’d thought she’d hold for life.

She was looking for a new career, and she and her husband were toying with moving from their home in Lincoln, Neb., to Minnesota to be closer to family. On a visit to Minnesota, she saw a spot for lease.

She told her husband, “‘Wouldn’t it be just so fun to open a bookstore?’ He said, ‘Why don’t you just do that?’”

Story Line Books is located in the Union Depot and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sophia Marschall | MPR News

A lifelong lover of books and bookstores, Miller set about doing her research. Her practice in entrepreneurial and small business law came in handy. When she discovered the thriving indie bookstore scene in the Twin Cities, she was encouraged. But it was the location at a train station that clinched the deal.

“My husband and I, we’re train people. Every time we travel, we figure out a way to take the train, even if it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for us to be taking the train. I found the spot in Union Depot, and that felt like lightning striking.”

Story Line Books is one of many bookstores located in the Twin Cities but with a twist, on the public transportation line. Sophia Marschall | MPR News

She admired the marble floors and high ceilings of the historic building. The size of the open spot, the location and the other tenants in the building all felt right.

“I basically I told my husband, I said, so I’m emailing the team at Union Depot today. You might want to look for a job in Minnesota.”

Unique to other bookstores in the Twin Cities, Story Line Books is specifically located on public transportation routes. The Union Depot is a stop for multiple metro transit bus lines, the Green Line light rail and Jefferson and Greyhound intercity bus lines, in addition to Amtrak’s daily service.

Story Line Books will offer author events with local and national writers. Sophia Marschall | MPR News

The Union Depot also boasts a coffee shop, restaurant and train store. Bee Line Honey is for sale in the station, made from the bees living in the Depot’s five rooftop hives.

Miller hopes the bookstore will get be a cozy resting place for travelers looking for reading material. She has a selection of children’s books, including many books from Minnesota presses, along with gifts, stationery and travel essentials.