Arts and Culture
Max Sparber

Cine Latino returns for its 12th year at the Main Cinema

Artist rendering of the new exterior planned for MSP Film at The Main
An artist rendering of the Main Cinema in Minneapolis.
MSP Film Society

Cine Latino returns Oct. 9 for its 12th annual festival.

The festival celebrates Latin American, U.S. Latinx and Ibero Cinema. Over five days, the festival will offer Spanish and Portuguese-language films, with special guests, fiestas and food trucks.

The festival pays tribute to film traditions across the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking world, showcasing their stories through cinema.

Special Events:

  • Wed 10/9: Opening Night Celebration
    Location: Pracna | Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
    The festival begins with Brazilian food from Vincensotti Culinary Catering and live samba jazz by Trio Carioca before a screening of “I’m Still Here” (7:30 p.m.)

  • Thu 10/10: La Cocina Reception
    Location: Pracna | Time: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
    Featuring food from El Sazón Cocina & Tragos along with music from DJ Miguel Vargas between screenings of “Igualada” (5 p.m.) and “La Cocina” (7:30 p.m.)

  • Fri 10/11: Rioja Wine Tasting
    Location: Pracna | Time: 7:45 – 8:30 p.m.
    Sample wines from the Rioja Valley region, hosted by Rico Paul Vallejos, after “Rioja: The Land of a Thousand Wines” (6 p.m.)

  • Sat 10/12: Spanish Party
    Location: Pracna | Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
    Featuring tapas, flamenco dancers from Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theater and performances by Susana di Palma between “La Singla” (4 p.m.) and “Close Your Eyes” (7 p.m.)

  • Sun 10/13: Ecuadorian Dance Performance
    Location: The Main Cinema Lobby | Time: 1:45 – 2:00 p.m.
    Featuring a performance by the Ecuadorian dance group Away Runakuna after “Ozogoche” (12 p.m.) and before the “Latinx Shorts” screening (2 p.m.).

  • Sun 10/13: Closing Night Fiesta
    Location: Pracna | Time: 6 - 7:30 p.m.
    End the festival with a fiesta featuring Peruvian food by K'kinaco and a dance performance by Mi Peru before the closing night film “La Suprema” (7:30 p.m.)

  • “I‘m Still Here (Ainda estou aqui)” (Wed, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.)
    A heartwarming Brazilian drama about resilience and self-discovery amidst personal turmoil.

  • “Igualada” (Thu, Oct. 10, 5 p.m.)
    This Mexican documentary follows a community organizer’s fight for justice in the face of governmental neglect.

  • “La Cocina” (Thu, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.)
    A poignant film capturing the daily struggles and hopes of Latin American immigrants working in U.S. kitchens.

  • “Profe” (Fri, Oct. 11, 3:30 p.m.)
    This documentary explores how two independent public schools in Minnesota are bridging the opportunity gap for the Latine community through decolonized, bilingual education, highlighting their history and lasting impact.

  • “Rioja: The Land of a Thousand Wines (Rioja: la tierra de los mil vinos)” (Fri, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.)
    A documentary exploring the history, culture and tastes of the famed Rioja wine region.

  • “I Am Nevenka (Soy Nevenka)” (Fri, Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m.)
    A Spanish film about the first woman to publicly denounce sexual harassment in Spain.

  • “Cinema Club: Central Station (Central do Brasil)” (Sat, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.)
    A Brazilian classic following an unlikely bond between a woman and an orphaned boy.

  • “Memories of a Burning Body (Memorias de un cuerpo que arde)” (Sat, Oct. 12, 2 p.m.)
    This documentary tells the story of three women raised in a repressive era, exploring how their understanding of femininity, desire and pleasure has evolved.

  • “La Singla” (Sat, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.)
    A documentary about Antonia Singla, the deaf flamenco dancer who became an icon.

  • “Close Your Eyes (Cerrar los ojos)” (Sat, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.)
    A mystery drama exploring identity and memory from renowned Spanish director Víctor Erice.

  • "Kid Flicks: ¡Hola Cine!” at Mia (Sun, Oct. 13, Time TBA)
    A curated selection of Latinx short films for children, screened at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

  • “Ozogoche” (Sun, Oct. 13, 12 p.m.)
    A visually stunning Ecuadorian film about spiritual journeys and nature.

  • “Latinx Shorts “ (Sun, Oct. 13, 2 p.m.)
    A collection of short films highlighting the stories and voices of the Latinx community.

  • “Through Rocks and Clouds (Raíz)” (Sun, Oct. 13, 5 p.m.)
    ”Raíz“ follows 8-year-old Feliciano, a shepherd boy living in the highlands near the Andes, whose peaceful life with his alpaca Ronaldo and dog Rambo is disrupted by a mining company threatening his village’s ecosystem.

  • “La Suprema” (Sun, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.)
    The story of a remote Colombian Caribbean town where a young woman dreams of becoming a boxer like her uncle, who is about to fight for a world title.

For tickets and the full schedule, visit The MSP Film Society’s website.