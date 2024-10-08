Cine Latino returns for its 12th year at the Main Cinema

Cine Latino returns Oct. 9 for its 12th annual festival.

The festival celebrates Latin American, U.S. Latinx and Ibero Cinema. Over five days, the festival will offer Spanish and Portuguese-language films, with special guests, fiestas and food trucks.

The festival pays tribute to film traditions across the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking world, showcasing their stories through cinema.

Special Events:

Wed 10/9: Opening Night Celebration

Location: Pracna | Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The festival begins with Brazilian food from Vincensotti Culinary Catering and live samba jazz by Trio Carioca before a screening of “I’m Still Here” (7:30 p.m.)

Thu 10/10: La Cocina Reception

Location: Pracna | Time: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Featuring food from El Sazón Cocina & Tragos along with music from DJ Miguel Vargas between screenings of “Igualada” (5 p.m.) and “La Cocina” (7:30 p.m.)

Fri 10/11: Rioja Wine Tasting

Location: Pracna | Time: 7:45 – 8:30 p.m.

Sample wines from the Rioja Valley region, hosted by Rico Paul Vallejos, after “Rioja: The Land of a Thousand Wines” (6 p.m.)

Sat 10/12: Spanish Party

Location: Pracna | Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Featuring tapas, flamenco dancers from Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theater and performances by Susana di Palma between “La Singla” (4 p.m.) and “Close Your Eyes” (7 p.m.)

Sun 10/13: Ecuadorian Dance Performance

Location: The Main Cinema Lobby | Time: 1:45 – 2:00 p.m.

Featuring a performance by the Ecuadorian dance group Away Runakuna after “Ozogoche” (12 p.m.) and before the “Latinx Shorts” screening (2 p.m.).

Sun 10/13: Closing Night Fiesta

Location: Pracna | Time: 6 - 7:30 p.m.

End the festival with a fiesta featuring Peruvian food by K'kinaco and a dance performance by Mi Peru before the closing night film “La Suprema” (7:30 p.m.)

Featured Films:

“I‘m Still Here (Ainda estou aqui)” (Wed, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.)

A heartwarming Brazilian drama about resilience and self-discovery amidst personal turmoil.

“Igualada” (Thu, Oct. 10, 5 p.m.)

This Mexican documentary follows a community organizer’s fight for justice in the face of governmental neglect.

“La Cocina” (Thu, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.)

A poignant film capturing the daily struggles and hopes of Latin American immigrants working in U.S. kitchens.

“Profe” (Fri, Oct. 11, 3:30 p.m.)

This documentary explores how two independent public schools in Minnesota are bridging the opportunity gap for the Latine community through decolonized, bilingual education, highlighting their history and lasting impact.

“Rioja: The Land of a Thousand Wines (Rioja: la tierra de los mil vinos)” (Fri, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.)

A documentary exploring the history, culture and tastes of the famed Rioja wine region.

“I Am Nevenka (Soy Nevenka)” (Fri, Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m.)

A Spanish film about the first woman to publicly denounce sexual harassment in Spain.

“Cinema Club: Central Station (Central do Brasil)” (Sat, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.)

A Brazilian classic following an unlikely bond between a woman and an orphaned boy.

“Memories of a Burning Body (Memorias de un cuerpo que arde)” (Sat, Oct. 12, 2 p.m.)

This documentary tells the story of three women raised in a repressive era, exploring how their understanding of femininity, desire and pleasure has evolved.

“La Singla” (Sat, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.)

A documentary about Antonia Singla, the deaf flamenco dancer who became an icon.

“Close Your Eyes (Cerrar los ojos)” (Sat, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.)

A mystery drama exploring identity and memory from renowned Spanish director Víctor Erice.

"Kid Flicks: ¡Hola Cine!” at Mia (Sun, Oct. 13, Time TBA)

A curated selection of Latinx short films for children, screened at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

“Ozogoche” (Sun, Oct. 13, 12 p.m.)

A visually stunning Ecuadorian film about spiritual journeys and nature.

“Latinx Shorts “ (Sun, Oct. 13, 2 p.m.)

A collection of short films highlighting the stories and voices of the Latinx community.

“Through Rocks and Clouds (Raíz)” (Sun, Oct. 13, 5 p.m.)

”Raíz“ follows 8-year-old Feliciano, a shepherd boy living in the highlands near the Andes, whose peaceful life with his alpaca Ronaldo and dog Rambo is disrupted by a mining company threatening his village’s ecosystem.

“La Suprema” (Sun, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.)

The story of a remote Colombian Caribbean town where a young woman dreams of becoming a boxer like her uncle, who is about to fight for a world title.

For tickets and the full schedule, visit The MSP Film Society’s website.