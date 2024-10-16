Judge warns ex-Feeding Our Future boss to follow release rules

The lead defendant in the Feeding Our Future case was back in court Wednesday to answer allegations that she violated her pretrial release conditions.

Aimee Bock, 43, is charged with defrauding taxpayer-funded child nutrition programs during the pandemic.

The former executive director of the now defunct nonprofit Feeding Our Future has been free since pleading not guilty to wire fraud and bribery following her indictment in September 2022.

Bock’s release conditions include not taking out new lines of credit. But on Oct. 1, a probation officer spotted an unauthorized $186,000 federal student loan during a review of Bock’s credit report.

During a brief hearing, Bock’s attorney Kenneth Udoibok said that his client did not intentionally violate the conditions, and that “all she did was consolidate her loans.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson called it a “technical violation” and did not request detention.

Magistrate Judge David Schultz warned Bock to follow the rules because ”further violations may not end so well.”

Bock is among 70 people charged in the case, which first drew public attention in early 2022 when investigators searched Bock’s home, office and other locations connected to the alleged $250 million scheme.

Prosecutors say that the defendants falsified invoices, meal center attendance lists, and other documents to fraudulently claim reimbursement for millions of meals that they never served.

Bock is due to face trial in February along with 11 of her co-defendants.

On Tuesday U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel sentenced Mohamed Jama Ismail, 51, to 12 years in prison after a jury in June convicted him and four others of defrauding the food programs out of more than $40 million. Ismail was the first defendant in the Feeding Our Future case to be sentenced.