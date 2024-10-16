Moriarty seeks inmate's release in first use of Minnesota sentencing adjustment law

A Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for murder in 1996 could see an early release, after the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office filed a petition Wednesday for a reconsideration of his sentence.

Jerome Nunn was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of 21-year-old Abdul Poe in 1996. He was also sentenced to 180 months for the attempted murder of John Holmes, who was injured in the shooting. Nunn began serving his life sentence at age 19.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Wednesday that Nunn’s incarceration is no longer necessary for the sake of public safety.

“He has turned his life around in a manner that is nothing short of remarkable,” Moriarty said, noting that while in prison Nunn had earned his GED high school equivalency diploma and three associate’s degrees, and become an ordained minister. “He has spent the last 28 years rehabilitating himself and improving not only his life, but the lives of others.”

Moriarty said the petition is the first in the state to be submitted under a 2023 law that allows prosecutors to petition judges for adjusted sentences based on an inmate’s behavior and readiness to return to society.

“Circumstances can change over time, and so can people,” Moriarty said. “When an individual like Jerome Nunn has done such hard work to rehabilitate himself and has proven he won't endanger public safety, this law gives us a tool to help consider sentences like his in a fair and transparent way.”

Nunn was granted permission in 2023 to work outside of prison. He currently works as a reentry specialist at a nonprofit organization, helping others with criminal records reestablish themselves in their communities.

Speaking to reporters alongside Moriarty Wednesday, Nunn said he’s ready to contribute to his community outside of prison.

“I'm here today to continue forward paying atonement for my actions, always mindful of the hurt I have caused the community, but always mindful I can help heal the community, too,” Nunn said.

The petition also cites the support of Danielle Jones, the mother of Abdul Poe, the man Nunn killed. According to Jones’ attorney, Jones wrote Nunn a letter several years after his trial. Nunn replied with an apology for killing her son. The two began a correspondence.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Jones has been advocating for Nunn’s release for the last decade.

“Ms. Jones knows that he will do more good in the world as a free man, and that the world will benefit from his freedom,” Jones’ attorney Laura Nirider told reporters Wednesday. “Danielle Jones supports today's motion unconditionally.”

Moriarty noted that consultation with victims is a required step in the process for prosecutor-initiated sentencing adjustment.

A judge will review the petition sometime in the next several months and decide whether to shorten Nunn’s sentence.

Moriarty says her office continues to examine more cases that might be candidates for sentencing readjustment.