Minnesota News
MPR News Staff

Former Minnesota Congressman Rick Nolan dies at age 80

US Congressman Rick Nolan
US Rep. Rick Nolan speaks at the DFL Convention in Duluth in May 2014. Nolan, who represented two Minnesota districts in Congress, has died at the age of 80.
Paul M. Walsh for MPR News file

Former U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, who represented two of Minnesota’s congressional districts in Washington more than 30 years apart, has died at the age of 80.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party confirmed Nolan’s death in a statement, calling him a “champion for the Northland who fought fiercely to protect working people from corporate interests.”

The date and cause of Nolan’s death were not immediately announced.

“From Ely to Duluth, he was an ambassador for the DFL creed that ‘we all do better when we all do better.’ Our thoughts are with his family and all who came to know and love this dedicated public servant,” the DFL statement read.

Nolan was born in Brainerd and served on the staff of then-U.S. Sen. Walter Mondale in the late 1960s. After serving in the Minnesota House, he made an unsuccessful run for Congress in Minnesota’s 6th District in 1972, but then won election to the seat in 1974. He served three terms before opting against running for reelection in 1980.

In the 1980s, Nolan was appointed by Gov. Rudy Perpich to create the Minnesota World Trade Center and served as chairman from 1987 to 1994.

More than 30 years after leaving Congress, Nolan jumped into the race for Minnesota’s 8th District in the 2012 election. The 8th District seat had been held for decades by Democratic Rep. Jim Oberstar, who was ousted by Republican challenger Chip Cravaack in 2010.

Nolan decisively defeated Cravaack, then narrowly held off challenges by Republican Stewart Mills in 2014 and 2016. Nolan opted against running for reelection in 2018.

12 of 12
Primary night
Shortly after the Associated Press called the 8th congressional district primary in his favor, DFL-endorsed candidate Rick Nolan celebrates with supporters, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012 at the Sunshine Kitchen and Moonshine Lounge in Brainerd.
MPR Photo/Jennifer Simonson
1 of 12
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Rick Nolan and VP Joe Biden
Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Rick Nolan and Vice President Joe Biden join hands at the conclusion of the campaign rally at UMD Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Bob King | Duluth News Tribune
2 of 12
Rick Nolan addressed the ralliers.
Minnesota 8th District Congressman Rick Nolan addressed the crowd of mineworkers marching for a new union contract on Aug. 20, 2015, in Virginia, Minn.
Dan Kraker | MPR News

He was the running mate of Attorney General Lori Swanson in her run for Minnesota governor in 2018; they lost to Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan in the DFL primary.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.