Minnesota Department of Health: Statewide whooping cough cases at 8-year high

Cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, are at an eight-year high in the state. The Minnesota Department of Health reports there are currently 1,019 cases compared to 61 this time last year. Although infections are statewide most cases are in the seven-county metro.

MDH senior epidemiologist Victor Cruz said it's important to stay up to date with vaccinations because immunization isn't lifelong.

“Pertussis is really contagious. It spreads typically in child care settings, schools and universities. We also see lots of household-related outbreaks,” he said. “People at highest risk for severe symptoms are infants and adolescents.”

If left untreated, whooping cough can lead to an increased chance of contracting pneumonia or even death. Cruz said vaccination, which should be done once every 10 years, can decrease the severity of the symptoms and length of the illness.

Cruz added the uptick in cases isn’t just in Minnesota.

“This is typically something that we do see, pertussis cases tend to cluster within a year. It's not necessarily a specific time of the year,” he said. “But cases nationally and in other states are seeing the same trend.”

Earlier this week, the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus emailed students about the heightened risk of exposure to the disease. University representatives said there were fewer than 10 confirmed cases there. They also said they “will continue to work closely with local and state public health officials to implement notifications, and treatment of exposed individuals, in accordance with public health regulations and clinical guidelines.”

Cruz said testing and evaluation are done through a swab test. Treatment includes a five-day course of antibiotics. Whooping-cough related hospitalizations in the state remain low.