Memorial service for former Congressman Rick Nolan will be Oct. 26
A memorial service has been scheduled for former Congressman Rick Nolan.
The DFLer died Friday at his home in Nisswa. He was 80 years old. The cause of Nolan’s death was not immediately announced.
Nolan represented two of Minnesota’s congressional districts in Washington more than 30 years apart.
Nolan's celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at Breezy Point Resort.
