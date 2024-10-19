Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?

Memorial service for former Congressman Rick Nolan will be Oct. 26

RickNolan
Rick Nolan in 2018.
Bierschbach, Briana

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

A memorial service has been scheduled for former Congressman Rick Nolan.

The DFLer died Friday at his home in Nisswa. He was 80 years old. The cause of Nolan’s death was not immediately announced.

Nolan represented two of Minnesota’s congressional districts in Washington more than 30 years apart.

Nolan's celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at Breezy Point Resort.