Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy University of Minnesota building

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupied a building on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus on Monday afternoon.

“Protestors have entered Morrill Hall on the East Bank, causing property damage and restricting entrance and exit from the building,” the university said in a campus alert, advising people to leave the building and stay away from the area.

U police were in the area soon after the occupation began.

The University of Minnesota’s Students for a Democratic Society chapter initially asked students to protest at 3 p.m. Monday, which is the first day of homecoming events at the U.

The organization said in a social media post soon after that students were occupying the building to demand the University of Minnesota divest from Israel and weapon companies, among other asks. It also said it was not restricting entering or exiting of the building.

It comes after extensive protests for divestment in the spring semester. In April, students took to the U of M’s Northrop Mall with tents, joining student encampment movements nationwide. Nine people, mostly students or recent students, were arrested during those protests.

A pile of tables, chairs and other objects barricade a door to Morrill Hall on Monday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Student organizers struck a deal with administrators in May to end their encampment. In exchange, the university agreed to disclose its investments in Israel, which it did a week later. Students from the pro-divestment coalition, and from anti-divestment Jewish student organizations, were also given a chance to speak at a Board of Regents meeting in May.

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents voted in August to reject student calls for divestment from Israel — and to block most future student divestment campaigns.

The university also rolled out guidelines this summer stating students protests must be limited to 100 people and end by 10 p.m., and that they cannot use tents nor remain in buildings after scheduled closing hours, among other rules. Violation can result in immediate interim suspension, arrest and being barred from campus.

In 1969, Black students occupied Morrill Hall for 24 hours as part of the Civil Rights Movement. The occupation spurred the creation of the U’s Department of African-American and African Studies.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Estelle Timar-Wilcox and Cari Spencer contributed reporting.