Scholarships named for journalist critically injured by Minneapolis police in 2020

A new scholarship honors the photojournalist who was partially blinded by a foam bullet fired by a Minneapolis police officer while she documented protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Linda Tirado, 42, announced earlier this year that she has been in hospice care since June, dying from brain trauma as a result of being injured while doing her job. Tirado said she wore a press credential around her neck that clearly identified her as a journalist that night.

Michelle Gross of Communities United Against Police Brutality announced Tuesday the organization is offering four $5,000 scholarships to Minnesota student journalists in Tirado’s name.

“On the ground reporting of people’s struggles for liberation is essential to the advancement of democracy,” Gross said. “These scholarships will ensure that Linda’s legacy, bravery and service to the community are not forgotten, and that others will follow in her footsteps.”

Gross said the scholarship process will open in December and includes an essay about Tirado’s life and career. The application closes in February.

Finalists will be contacted for an interview and selected based on merit and financial need.

Tirado is one of several journalists injured or detained by police while covering the upheaval in Minneapolis. She sued the city in 2020 and received a $600,000 settlement. The ACLU sued on behalf of other journalists and reached a $950,000 settlement with the city.