A chance to honor lost loved ones on ‘the Day of the Dead’

The celebration known as Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, honors family, community, and loved ones who have passed away.

A Minnesota Latino-led nonprofit organization is hosting its annual recognition of this day at an event at Midtown Global Market Saturday.

In partnership with Midtown Global Market, non-profit organization CLUES will host the Nov. 2 event which includes art workshops, a community altar, traditional dancing and more.

Día de los Muertos begins Nov. 1 and runs through Nov. 2.

Carla Manzoni is director of arts and cultural engagement at CLUES and says in Mexico and some parts of Latin America, Día de los Muertos marks the day when loved ones who have passed away come back to visit with the living.

"We embrace this beautiful celebration that brings us together and really helps us keep the memories of our loved ones,” Manzoni said.

She said the celebration honors family, community, and loved ones who have passed away, integrating indigenous and Catholic traditions.

“I remember my grandma going to the grave of loved ones and cleaning and bringing flowers and really trying to remember those family members that are no longer with us,” Manzoni said.

The event is from 12 to 3 p.m.