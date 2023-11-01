What to eat on Day of the Dead? A salad that everyone makes together

Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, originated in Mexico, but the Halloween-adjacent holiday is celebrated widely across Latin America.

“It’s a time to remember those who have died and feast in their honor,” said Minnesota chef and cookbook author Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, a native of Guatemala. “We go to the cemetery to decorate their graves, and then come back to the house and eat a feast in their honor. And we believe that they are around us.”

Many Minnesotans are familiar with the sugar skulls that are part of the Mexican Day of the Dead tradition. In Guatemala, she said, the focus is on a giant feast called fiambre.

“It is a one-meal salad that can contain 30 or more ingredients, depending on who makes it,” she said.

The colorful dish may include shrimp, sausage, red peppers, asparagus, eggs — it all depends on who is contributing. The dicing, chopping, and preparation are all part of the celebration.

“It is fun to make, because it allows the whole family and friends to participate,” she said. “But it is a salad basically.”

A beautiful salad that contains all the food groups, dressed with a simple vinaigrette, may be the star of the show, but sweets are also part of the festivities.

