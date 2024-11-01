Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff
Updated:

Family found safe after shooting, kidnapping prompt Amber Alert; suspect arrested

MPR News logo placeholder
MPR News
MPR

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Authorities in central Minnesota say a pregnant woman and her four children were found safe Friday morning, hours after they were reportedly abducted by the woman’s boyfriend at gunpoint from a home near Brainerd.

The reported abduction had triggered an Amber Alert across the state.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the 35-year-old Brainerd man suspected of abducting the family also is suspected of fatally shooting a man at another residence nearby, and setting fire to a home.

According to the BCA and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before 2 a.m. on Loerch Road, northeast of Brainerd. They found a man — identified as 62-year-old Lyle Maske — dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities learned that the suspect also allegedly abducted a 33-year-old woman and her four children — ages 3, 7, 11 and 14 — at gunpoint.

Authorities said the woman’s boyfriend fired a rifle into the ceiling of the home before forcing the family to leave with him.

After the Amber Alert was issued, the vehicle was located and stopped by law enforcement officers in Morrison County at about 7:15 a.m. The woman and her children were found physically unharmed in the vehicle; the suspect was arrested.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.