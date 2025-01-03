Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Morning Edition
Cathy Wurzer and Lukas Levin
Updated:

New law covering wig costs gives Minnesota cancer patients hope for healing

Wigs sit on mannequin heads inside Bella Beauty and Hair.
Wigs made of human hair sit on mannequin heads inside a beauty salon in Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Evan Frost | MPR News 2017

Emily Wyman’s first wig after her stage three ovarian cancer diagnosis was so expensive she had to rely on family for help.

“I tried to get my insurance company to cover part of it, and was denied,” she said.

Health insurance companies in Minnesota are now required by law to cover the cost of wigs for those who have lost their hair due to a medical condition. Originally, only alopecia was covered, but not alopecia caused by cancer.

“I knew that losing my hair was going to be hard, and I didn’t understand how it truly did affect how I felt about myself,” Wyman said.

The legislation comes into effect days after the death from ovarian cancer of former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic. Dziedzic, who authored the provision in the omnibus bill and died on Dec. 27, had her own struggles with hair loss.

“When my hair fell out, it was like a cold slap in the face,” Dziedzic said during a committee hearing. “I had the resources to buy the wig, but not everyone does.”

Wyman is off chemo now and is in the phase of her treatment to keep the cancer away. She said, any boost of confidence you can get while battling cancer, is tremendous in the long run.

“The negative impact of losing your hair— if that can be offset in any way, it can do nothing but promote health and healing.”

Listen to the full conversation by clicking the player above.

Correction: (Jan. 3, 2025) A pervious version of this story had the incorrect last name for Emily Wyman. The above story has been updated.