State Supreme Court tosses suit tied to Minneapolis teachers of color and layoffs

In 2022 a Minneapolis taxpayer sued the city’s school district, alleging that a provision in its teachers contract designed to protect teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs discriminated against white employees.

On Wednesday, however, the Minnesota Supreme Court overruled the state Court of Appeals and dismissed the case, ruling the taxpayer did not have standing to bring the suit.

At issue in the case was a measure in the 2022 Minneapolis teachers union contract that upended decades of last-in, first-out employment practice by promising to protect teachers who are part of “underrepresented populations” from district layoffs.

The provision was intended to retain teachers who might have fewer years on the job.

At the time, the union called the provision historic. Conservative groups slammed it as discriminatory against white teachers.

In her 2022 suit, Deborah Clapp, who owns a home in Minneapolis and pays annual property taxes, challenged the constitutionality of the contract’s clause insulating teachers of color from layoffs.

The school district argued Clapp’s claim lacked standing and a district court agreed. The state appeals court reversed that decision.

On Wednesday, though, the Minnesota Supreme Court overruled the appellate court, saying “the central dispute in this case does not involve unlawful disbursement of public funds.”

Clapp’s standing to sue would exist “only when the central dispute involves alleged unlawful disbursement of public funds,” Justice Karl Procaccini wrote. He added that since the alleged disbursements are only incidental to the central dispute in this case, Clapp doesn’t have standing to bring a lawsuit.

In a statement, the Minneapolis Public Schools said it was pleased with the court’s decision.

Judicial Watch, the conservative legal organization representing the respondent in the case, has not responded to MPR News’ request for comment.