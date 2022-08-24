Minneapolis Public Schools facing lawsuit over provision in teachers' contract

Minneapolis Public Schools are being sued over a provision in their new contract with teachers that is designed to retain teachers of color. The provision upends long standing last-in, first-out hiring practices for teachers.

The conservative group Judicial Watch contends those so-called “racial and ethnic preference” provision, along with the use of taxpayer dollars to implement them, are illegal.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Beth Hawkins, a Twin Cities-based education journalist who writes for the education journalism news site called The 74.

