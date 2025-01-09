N.D. Attorney General says Fargo police justified in use of deadly force 

At a Wednesday news conference North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said deadly force use by Fargo police officers stemming from a November shooting “was reasonable in every way, was justified in every way, and was lawful in every way.”

In police videos including one from a nearby Ring camera shown at the press conference, 65-year-old Peter Greco is seen exiting his house armed with what appeared to be a high-caliber revolver by his side. While walking toward officers and ignoring repeated commands to drop the gun, Greco could then be seen raising it in their direction. The video ended before the actual shooting.

From 2023 Fargo body cam footage shows harrowing moments as gunman fires on police

Wrigley said officers performed life-saving measures on Greco at the scene before medical assistance arrived.

Investigators later determined the weapon was a BB-pellet gun.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

Wrigley said Greco told law enforcement what he planned to do during a phone conversation before the altercation.

“He let the officers know that he intended to exit the residence when they arrived and that he would be carrying a firearm,” Wrigley said. “He made clear that he would be carrying that firearm, that he would then point that firearm at law enforcement, leaving them with no option but to shoot him, commonly related to as suicide by cop.”

Despite the outcome Wrigley praised Fargo officers for their “exemplary” behavior throughout the incident.

Fargo police Chief Dave Zibolski speaks during a press conference on July 15, 2023. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

“It showed poise, professionalism and care,” he said. “Even for a person who was putting Fargo police in serious threat of serious bodily injury or death.”

At the press conference Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said his department had responded to 53 calls involving Greco since 2008.

“Twenty-three of those were very significant,” Zibolski said. “Related to mental health, suicide ideation, suicide by cop, a couple medical assistance, couple threats to his neighbors, where he attempted to antagonize them to engage.”

Wrigley said a toxicology report later revealed “a variety of items” in Greco’s system including alcohol.