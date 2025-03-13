Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
2025 Minnesota legislative session
Sarah Thamer
St. Paul

Minnesota House bill to encourage sharing of immigration data with ICE introduced

Lawmakers gather in the house
Minnesota legislators gather in the House Chambers at the Capitol in St. Paul on Feb. 26.
Tim Evans for MPR News

A bill introduced in the Minnesota House aims to encourage state and local agencies to share immigration data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

House File 16 aims to prevent state and local governments from limiting their employees’ ability to share immigration data, including the legal status of immigrants, with federal authorities.

It also requires county attorneys to report undocumented immigrants who are arrested for a crime to ICE — regardless of whether a person is charged with an offense.

The bill received opposition from several Minnesota immigration attorneys and organizations, who argued it would make immigrant victims of crime less likely to call police.

Others who support the bill argued it would make communities safer.