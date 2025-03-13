Retired Minnesota flag could receive ‘historic’ designation under new bill

The proposal would let constituents display the flag and require that it be presented on state property on certain occasions.

Minnesota’s former state flag would get a new designation and highlighted position under a bill working its way through the Capitol.

The proposal would designate the former design that centered Minnesota’s retired state seal at the center of a blue sheet as the state’s historic flag. It would make explicit that residents are free to display the old flag and require state officials to display it on state property on official state holidays and at the Capitol when the Legislature is in session.

Minnesota retired its prior flag and seal last year and replaced them with new ones after legislation passed and a redesign commission decided on the state’s new state emblems.

Check Wolles (center), a member of the Fort Snelling National Cemetery Memorial Rifle Squad, holds the new Minnesota state flag during a memorial service to honor Minnesota Japanese American veterans on May 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Bill author Rep. Joe McDonald, R-Delano, said it’s important to commemorate the former flag. His proposal would also require that the former flag be displayed below the current one in situations when both are present.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

“My bill … just states that the Minnesota will acknowledge the great old flag of the state of Minnesota as a historic flag, and allow our civic leaders, our states, our counties, our cities, the ability to fly it below the current flag if they wish, or just fly it as well, in addition to and to just make sure that it's historic,” McDonald said. “Our Minnesota flag, although some may think it's controversial, has a lot of great history.”

Rep. Bjorn Olson, R-Fairmont, agreed that the plan would give the former flag the “respect it’s due” by ensuring it’s presented on state property on state holidays. Olson was part of the state redesign commission.

DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, of Golden Valley, brought forward the effort to replace the flag with a new one and said he still had qualms with requiring its display, especially in situations where both the old and new designs would fly together.

A group held up Minnesota flags outside the Capitol on March 5, 2024 in St. Paul. They rallied in opposition to the new flag design. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“I'd never try to tell people what to fly in their yard, certainly, but I will note that the old flag does have problematic imagery and its depiction of Indigenous Minnesotans,” Freiberg said. “I do think that makes it somewhat inappropriate to be flown on state buildings.”

He said Utah recently redesigned its state flag and faced procedural hurdles with a similar law.

The House State Government Finance and Policy Committee considered the Minnesota bill and laid it over for possible inclusion in a broader state government bill.

Proposals to adopt the giant beaver as Minnesota's official state fossil and Ursa Minor as the official state constellation were also considered and may become part of a larger state government bill.