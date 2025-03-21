Trans dinosaur musical creates a space for 'Queer Joy'  

Three decades after “Jurassic Park” brought dinosaurs back to life on the big screen, a musical parody is handing them the mic. “Triassic Parq,”which opens Saturday in Minneapolis, tells the familiar story of a theme park in chaos — this time, through the eyes of the dinosaurs themselves.

“We have been racking our brains, trying to use our imaginations to bring a dinosaur theme park to life on a tiny little stage,” said Andrew Newman, executive director of Minneapolis Musical Theatre, which is producing the show.

The show shares DNA with other horror comedies like “Reefer Madness” and “Re-Animator: The Musical,” blending fourth-wall breaks with tongue-in-cheek humor.

“This play is definitely full of and written to be completely humorous. But I chose to go at the aspect of using camp,” said director Kjer Whiting, referring to the style of comedy that exaggerates elements and plays up ironic situations.

The show isn’t just a comedic romp — it also explores aspects of the trans experience. In both “Jurassic Park” and its parody, all the dinosaurs are female by design — until some begin to transition genetically.

“We did not necessarily intend the current political climate to make this show more topical. But here we are,” said Newman.

Some of the cast of review choreography at a rehearsal for "Triassic Parq," which plays March 22 through April 13 in Minneapolis. Jacob Aloi | MPR News

Newman is referring to recent efforts by lawmakers — both local and national — to target the trans community. Earlier this month, Republicans in the Minnesota House proposed a bill to bar trans girls from girls' sports.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration issued an executive order requiring trans service members to separate from the military. The state bill was voted down; the executive order is now being challenged in court.

With trans characters, performers, and crew involved, Whiting has leaned into the show’s elements of queer joy.

“Anytime anything gets too serious, we snap that right out of it by something campy and completely unexpected and bizarre,” Whiting said.

In the rehearsal room, there’s a strong sense of camaraderie. Cast members joke between dance runs, and some have decorated a wall with dinosaur pictures and trivia.

“There's such a welcoming vibe in this show,” Newman said. “It feels good to be doing the show at this time because we can share laughter with each other.”

“Triassic Parq” runs at the LUSH Lounge and Theater in Minneapolis through April 13.