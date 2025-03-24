Burning restrictions in place in 15 Minnesota counties, including in the Twin Cities
Go Deeper.
Create an account or log in to save stories.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
Starting Monday, burning restrictions are in place across more than a dozen Minnesota counties, including several in the Twin Cities metro.
The restrictions apply to Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright counties.
Karen Harrison, a wildlife prevention specialist for the Department of Natural Resources, says dry conditions are causing higher risk of wildfires.
“Minnesotans make a big difference. 90 percent of our wildfires are caused by people and often they’re unintentional,” Harrison said. “And so that means that people can take steps to reduce the chances of wildfire starting.”
Harrison encourages residents to use alternative methods of disposing yard waste instead of burning such as composting, chipping or taking brush to a collection site.
She said restrictions are usually removed by the end of spring.
Turn Up Your Support
MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.