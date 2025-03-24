Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Environmental News
MPR News Staff

Burning restrictions in place in 15 Minnesota counties, including in the Twin Cities

Spring day at the Weather Lab
Spring day at in the southwest Twin Cities.
Paul Huttner | MPR News

Starting Monday, burning restrictions are in place across more than a dozen Minnesota counties, including several in the Twin Cities metro.

The restrictions apply to Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright counties.

Karen Harrison, a wildlife prevention specialist for the Department of Natural Resources, says dry conditions are causing higher risk of wildfires.

“Minnesotans make a big difference. 90 percent of our wildfires are caused by people and often they’re unintentional,” Harrison said. “And so that means that people can take steps to reduce the chances of wildfire starting.”

Harrison encourages residents to use alternative methods of disposing yard waste instead of burning such as composting, chipping or taking brush to a collection site.

She said restrictions are usually removed by the end of spring.