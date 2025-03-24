Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Environmental News
MPR News Staff

Emerald ash borer found in Aitkin County, now confirmed in 54 of Minnesota’s 87 counties

University of Minnesota’s Cloquet Forestry Center in Cloquet
There is plenty of space in the canopy of a Carlton County forest that serves as a feed orchard as seen September 12, 2024 near Holyoke, Minn. Minnesota is placing renewed emphasis on planting more trees to combat climate change, replace those lost to emerald ash borer and provide shade to neighborhoods.
Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The invasive emerald ash borer continues to spread across Minnesota with new discoveries of the insect over the winter.

The latest county with a confirmed infestation of emerald ash borer is Aitkin County.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says a county forester found evidence of the invasive insects at a timber sale near Mille Lacs Lake. That was later confirmed by state officials.

The ash borer has now been confirmed in 54 of Minnesota’s 87 counties.

Also over the winter, ash borers were found in new parts of Pine and St. Louis counties farther north than previous discoveries. That means an expansion of quarantines limiting the movement of firewood from those areas.

Emerald ash borer was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2009. It kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark and cutting off nutrients.

Minnesota has an estimated 1 billion ash trees — the most of any state.