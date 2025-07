Jeff LaFrance, 55, of Waterville stands for portrait in his campground on Friday, June 26. LaFrance says he lost about half a million dollars in damages because of flooding in June 2024. Five structures, including two cabins used as rental properties, were total losses. LaFrance did not qualify for federal disaster aid. "It was probably the worst—aside from when my mom died—it was probably the worst thing I’ve had in my life," LaFrance said. "It was awful, incredibly scary. You look at your whole business…what you’ve done your whole life …is going to be gone.”

Hannah Yang | MPR News