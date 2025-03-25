Police looking for teen suspects in Minneapolis robbery spree

Minneapolis police say a group of teens is likely responsible for a string of more than a dozen armed robberies this week that included a carjacking. Four of the victims were pistol-whipped.

Chief Brian O’Hara said that the crime spree started early Sunday, with five robberies over a span of 15 minutes in northeast and southeast Minneapolis.

Then Monday evening, O’Hara said it appears the same group stole a black Kia Sportage and used it during eight more robberies, including the carjacking of a silver BMW, in south and southeast Minneapolis.

“Suspects in both sprees are described as wearing black hoodies, jeans and athletic shoes. A female suspect was reported in several incidents,” O’Hara said at a news conference Tuesday.

O’Hara noted that the crime spree comes even as the city has seen a decrease in robberies, carjackings and juvenile crime in the first three months of 2025 compared with the same time last year.

“It is encouraging that we have seen less of these issues,” O’Hara said. “But I absolutely raise the alarm internally with the police department whenever we have something like this happen, and I want to keep the public informed.”`

O’Hara said investigators are looking for three males and a female, and at least one of the suspects is known to police.

The chief encouraged anyone who may have home security camera video of the robberies to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or call the MPD voicemail tip line at 612-673-5845. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Robberies on Sunday, March 23:

14th Ave SE & 5th St SE (2:42 a.m.)

600 Block of 10th Ave SE (2:49 a.m.)

1100 Block of Washington St NE (2:52 a.m.)

900 Block of 5th St SE (2:55 a.m.)

700 Block of 11th Ave SE (2:57 a.m.)

Robberies on Monday, March 24: