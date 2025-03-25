Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minnesota News
Clay Masters

Walz announces remote work changes for Minnesota state agency employees

The governor stands in front of flags and behind a podium.
DFL Gov. Tim Walz takes questions from members of the press in the governor's reception room at the Capitol in St. Paul on Feb. 27.
Clay Masters | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

State agency employees will have to work in-person for at least 50 percent of scheduled workdays starting June 1, DFL Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday.

Remote work spread widely during the COVID-19 pandemic to control the spread of the coronavirus. Some state employees have maintained that setup or work in a hybrid format.

But the governor’s office said about 60 percent of state employees already work in-person.

“This approach balances the flexibility of telework with the workplace advantages of being in office,” Walz said in a statement. “Having more state employees in the office means that collaboration can happen more quickly and state agencies can build strong organizational cultures more easily.”

An announcement from the governor’s office notes the policy change provides an exemption for employees who live more than 75 miles away from their primary work location.

The decision comes as St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has expressed concerns over lower traffic in the Capitol city’s restaurants and other businesses. The statement acknowledged that, saying the policy change “supports the economic vitality of office districts like downtown St. Paul, bringing foot traffic back to businesses and public spaces.”