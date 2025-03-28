Meat packing plant workers worried over USDA allowing faster line speeds

Workers at Minnesota meat processing plants are worried about increased production line speeds, causing injuries and food safety issues.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended waivers for increased speeds while also moving to make the increases permanent. The federal agency also says it will stop requiring plants to submit worker safety data, though it’s still requiring companies to report injuries to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Some workers are worried about the move.

Ruth Schultz is meatpacking director for the Minnesota chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union representing workers at JBS Pork Processing in Worthington. She said line speed regulations are there to protect workers, but also consumers.

“There’s fecal matter, there’s infections in some of these hogs that go by,” Schultz said. “If they’re flying past, how are you gonna see the contamination of the meat if their speed is too fast?”

Quality Pork Processors in Austin, Minn., has operated under a waiver for a couple years. Matt Karnes works there. He said he is concerned about other facilities possibly applying for waivers.

“Hogs are flying past these workers,” Karnes said. “I mean, there’s no time to sit around, have a conversation with your fellow worker. You’re busting your butt the whole entire time and I just don’t foresee this being a good thing for workers at all.”

However, several of Minnesota’s trade organization leaders approve the USDA’s move to permanently increase the line speeds.

Lori Stevermer, past president of the National Pork Producers Council’s board of directors, welcomes the USDA plan. She said it allows packing plants to maintain capacity.

“We appreciate the packing plants. We appreciate the workers at those plants,” Stevermer said. “We know that’s an important job that they do , and once again, that the work the USDA did in evaluating that situation and allowing those faster line speeds to continue really are key to our industry.”