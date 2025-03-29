Minnesota food shelves worried as USDA cancels truckloads of food

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled almost half of food shelf orders from Minnesota farmers under the federal Commodity Credit Corporation.

The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families has placed orders for 78 truckloads of food so far in 2025, including for eggs, milk, chicken and dried fruit. It was for distribution to its statewide network of food banks, shelves and meal programs.

However, according to an emailed statement from the department only 39 of these orders have been received so far. Five remaining pending orders have been purchased but not yet delivered.

In 2024, CCC accounted for about 30 percent of the food available from the Department of Children, Youth and Families, and distributed through the statewide network of food banks, food shelves and other food distribution programs.

The department’s statement says this will significantly reduce the amount of food coming into its Minnesota programs between now and September. There hasn’t been word on any impact on the Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, which accounts for about 70 percent of food available from the department and distributed through the statewide network.

The statement also says the department hasn't heard from the USDA beyond the individual cancelled orders nor about potential future impacts to the food purchases.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families has been receiving temporary discretionary food and funds through the CCC to support food banks and food distribution sites including food shelves. The current contract with food banks extends through December contingent on continued availability of CCC funds and food from the USDA.

Rachel Holmes, director of advocacy and community engagement at The Food Group, said the food system in Minnesota is strained. She added the food order cancellations by the USDA is “terrible timing” and that food shelves most likely will need to adjust their budgets for a 30 percent increase in food purchases.

If they’re unable to do that, she said, they may need to make some “really tough decisions” by reducing operating hours or providing less food to households.

“Food banks will do everything in our power to be able to continue offering nutritious, culturally connected foods for them,” Holmes said. “And we are facing some challenges, but we’re really in it together … it’s a really trying time and it’s really threatening to increase the number of food insecure Minnesotans and putting really massive pressure on our food system.”