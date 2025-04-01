Messy April storm brings snow and rain

Snow and rain will continue to develop and expand east and northeast Tuesday. Heavy snow will fall north into Wednesday night. Quieter weather prevails behind it.

April snowstorm brings a messy couple days of weather

A potent April snowstorm is taking shape over Minnesota in the next couple of days. A winter storm warning is posted for much of northern Minnesota through Wednesday night with winter weather advisories around it.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories Tuesday into Wednesday National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

Snow and rain showers will continue to develop and expand east and northeast Tuesday morning. In the Twin Cities, we’re likely to see a back-and-forth with snow and rain develop for the afternoon while southern Minnesota sees mostly rain.

Heavy snow will fill in across portions of central and northern Minnesota by Tuesday evening into the overnight. We’re likely to see a few hours of heavy snow this evening in the Twin Cities which will be the bulk of our slushy 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.

The precipitation stays in the form of snow for the northern half of the state into Wednesday and Wednesday night. The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota will see a change back to rain on Wednesday with warmer air.

Forecast precipitation and type 8 a.m. Tuesday through 12 a.m. Thursday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

As mentioned, the bulk of snow in the Twin Cities will come Tuesday evening and overnight with cooler temperatures and darkness. From the Twin Cities and points south, we’ll see snow turn back over to rain for Wednesday, cutting back on totals.

The heaviest snow looks to fall from north-central Minnesota up the North Shore.

Forecast snowfall through Wednesday night National Weather Service

In addition to snow, gusty winds develop Tuesday from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The snow should finally wrap up for northeastern Minnesota by early Thursday morning.

Sunshine returns Friday along with warmer temperatures and a quieter pattern into the weekend. We’ll miss a storm well to our south Saturday.