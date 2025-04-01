Medical examiner confirms U.S. Bank exec Terry Dolan died in Brooklyn Park plane crash

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed the pilot who died when his plane crashed into a Brooklyn Park home over the weekend was U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan.

Bank officials had said Sunday that they believed Dolan was on the plane but could not officially confirm his death. There were no other fatalities, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Dolan was vice chair and chief administration officer for U.S. Bank and served on several boards, including Catholic Charities, The Minnesota Opera and The Minneapolis Foundation.

The foundation’s president and CEO, R.T. Rybak called Dolan a “wonderful person.”

Terry Dolan, vice chair and chief administration officer of U.S. Bank. Courtesy photo

Attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong served alongside him as a board member for The Minneapolis Foundation.

“He was always kind, respectful and a thoughtful listener,” Armstrong said on Facebook. “He cared about issues that impacted communities of color and those most vulnerable in our society. My heart goes out to Terry’s family during this difficult and tragic experience.”

Dolan’s company profile says he was invested in supporting economic development projects, alternative energy and affordable housing. In a press release from the University of St. Thomas, where Dolan and several members of his family attended school, a former colleague said he was particularly community- and customer-oriented.

“Of all the managers that I worked with during my 38-year tenure, Terry was among the most involved in reviewing client concerns, ensuring that resolution was fair and equitable, and occasionally even crafting client responses himself,” Sally Mullen said in the release. “Terry was also very supportive of community initiatives. He cared deeply about impact and legacy.”

According to his obituary, Dolan was born in Milroy, Minn., and grew up on a farm. He was the tenth of 13 children.

“Terry loved telling stories with family,” the obituary reads. “Annually, he sang rousing renditions of Irish folk songs at the Dolan Family Classic, a golf tournament. If he had a few extra hours on a Saturday, you could find Terry at the local hardware store, roaming up and down the aisles. He loved to tinker and applied his skills up north at the family lake cabin, where he created many special memories with his children, grandchildren and extended family.

Dolan was 63. He is survived by his wife Susan, two children and six grandchildren.