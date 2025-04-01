Winter storm warnings north, sloppy rain-snow mix for Twin Cities

The weather maps didn’t get the message that it’s spring in Minnesota. It’s game on for one more sloppy winterlike storm across our state.

Winter storm warnings cover most of central and northern Minnesota including northwest and northeast Minnesota.

This well-advertised system brings a mix of rain and heavy snow. Let’s break down the system and weather types as we move through Tuesday into Wednesday.

The system

Our potent Colorado low spins into Minnesota through Wednesday. It’s tapped into a big moisture fetch from the Gulf and pumping it out as rain and snow across Minnesota.

This system is what I would call “temperature critical” — meaning temperatures in the lowest mile of the atmosphere are a few degrees on either side of the freezing mark across Minnesota. That means a variety of precipitation types, with rain and snow the primary features.

NOAA’s NAM 3 km model captures the essence of mixed rain and snow Tuesday afternoon moving north.

NOAA NAM 3 km model between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Thursday. NOAA via tropical tidbits

Dynamic cooling

Notice on the loop the bright blue band of snow that pops and moves through the Twin Cities late Tuesday afternoon into early evening? That’s an area we call dynamic cooling that should produce a band of heavy, wet snow for a few hours. The stronger updrafts in this band will cool the rising air more effectively and produce a band of heavy wet snow. It looks like this will come through the Twin Cities area between about 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Snowfall rates in this band could exceed 1 inch per hour for a couple hours.

Snowfall totals

Areas from the Twin Cities southward will see a rain-snow mix with this system overall. That will keep snowfall totals lower. A couple slushy inches on grassy areas is likely for the Twin Cities with heavier totals north.

The precipitation will stay mostly snow in central and northern Minnesota. That’s where more than 6 inches of wet cement snow is likely.

Snowfall projection. NOAA

Temperatures above freezing Tuesday will mean mainly wet roads from the Twin Cities southward. Roads will get slicker as you move north.

Forecast high temperatures Tuesday. NOAA

The heaviest snowfall zone will be along and near the North Shore. Snowfall accumulations over 1 foot are likely in these areas. Lake effect will enhance snowfall totals.

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 1 2025 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect and orographic snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 11 and 15 inches except between 13 and 17 inches for the higher terrain of the North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Cook and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

Another soaker

This precipitation will miss Tuesday morning’s cutoff for this week’s drought monitor update. But with another inch or two of liquid precipitation in our active storm pattern, I think we’ve pretty much wiped out drought around the Twin Cities and in central Minnesota.

NOAA NAM 3 km model precipitation output through Wednesday. NOAA via pivotal weather.

Our weather turns sunnier Thursday through Saturday. Highs will moderate into the 50s south and 40s north this week.

Forecast high temperatures Friday. NOAA

Tuesday’s weather maps don’t bring another big storm our way in the next 10 days. There are signs that milder air with highs in the 70s may reach Minnesota by the weekend of April 12-13.

True spring is coming.

Hang in there!