Habitat for Humanity to open another ReStore outlet in Twin Cities this summer

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is opening a new ReStore outlet for used furniture, appliances and home improvement supplies in Brooklyn Park this summer.

The new ReStore location — the third in the Twin Cities metro area — is slated to open at 9300 Winnetka Ave. North, near the junction of highways 169 and 610.

It will join locations in Minneapolis and New Brighton. Habitat or Humanity officials said the existing stores are popular, bringing in tens of thousands of customers and volunteers every year.

“This third location will allow us to reach even more people in the northwest metro,” said Robin Henrichsen, director of ReStores at Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. “Every purchase and donation at ReStore helps build more homes and create more opportunities for families in our community.”

Aside from providing funding for the organization, Habitat for Humanity leaders said the ReStores keep used furniture and building supplies out of landfills, and help people furnish their homes for a low price.

The stores are mostly staffed with volunteers. Habitat for Humanity leaders say the new location will also employ a store manager and several associates.

Habitat for Humanity aims to open the store sometime late this summer, and hold a grand opening in September.

