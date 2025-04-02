Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Food and Drink
Max Sparber
Updated:

Here are the Minnesotans named as James Beard Awards finalists

A person poses for a portrait
Chef Karyn Tomlinson, a James Beard award finalist for Best Chef Midwest, poses for a portrait at her restaurant Myriel in Highland Park on March 23, 2023.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The James Beard Awards, one of the most prestigious awards recognizing excellence in American chefs, restaurants, food media and culinary professionals, announced its 2025 finalists Wednesday.

Among the announced finalists are five Minnesotans or Minnesota institutions. They are:

Best Chef: Midwest Nominees

  • Shigeyuki Furukawa, Kado no Mise, Minneapolis

  • Diane Moua, Diane's Place, Minneapolis

  • Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul

Chef Diane Moua
Chef Diane Moua is a finalist for a James Beard Award.
Caitlin Abrams

Best New Restaurant Nominee

  • Bûcheron, Minneapolis

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program Nominee

  • Bar Brava, Minneapolis

Other Midwest nominees include Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves, Mo., and David Utterback of Ota and Yoshitomo in Omaha, Neb.

In addition to the finalists, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was honored with a new Impact Award. The award recognizes changemakers actively working to push for standards that create a more equitable, sustainable and economically viable restaurant industry and food system for producers, workers and consumers alike. Craig was honored for her work supporting agricultural communities and the food supply chain.

The James Beard Awards were established in 1990 by the James Beard Foundation, a New York-based culinary arts nonprofit named for food writer and cookbook author James Beard.

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 16, 2025, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Winners will receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Awards insignia.