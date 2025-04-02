Here are the Minnesotans named as James Beard Awards finalists

The James Beard Awards, one of the most prestigious awards recognizing excellence in American chefs, restaurants, food media and culinary professionals, announced its 2025 finalists Wednesday.

Among the announced finalists are five Minnesotans or Minnesota institutions. They are:

Best Chef: Midwest Nominees

Shigeyuki Furukawa, Kado no Mise, Minneapolis

Diane Moua, Diane's Place, Minneapolis

Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul

Chef Diane Moua is a finalist for a James Beard Award. Caitlin Abrams

Best New Restaurant Nominee

Bûcheron, Minneapolis

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program Nominee

Bar Brava, Minneapolis

Other Midwest nominees include Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves, Mo., and David Utterback of Ota and Yoshitomo in Omaha, Neb.

In addition to the finalists, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was honored with a new Impact Award. The award recognizes changemakers actively working to push for standards that create a more equitable, sustainable and economically viable restaurant industry and food system for producers, workers and consumers alike. Craig was honored for her work supporting agricultural communities and the food supply chain.

The James Beard Awards were established in 1990 by the James Beard Foundation, a New York-based culinary arts nonprofit named for food writer and cookbook author James Beard.

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 16, 2025, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Winners will receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Awards insignia.