Twin Cities restaurant founder dies in motorcycle crash

A longtime owner of several Twin Cities restaurants died in a motorcycle crash Sunday in western Wisconsin.

David Burley, 58, was a founder and co-owner of the Blue Plate restaurant group, which includes Groveland Tap, Highland Grill, the Lowry and several other locations around the Twin Cities metro.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported the crash happened along Interstate 94 near Hudson just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a car was trying to pass traffic on the right shoulder when it clipped a guardrail and veered back into the right lane. It hit Burley’s motorcycle, sending both vehicles crashing into the concrete median.

Burley was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man from Brooklyn Park, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The patrol said the driver of the car may have been drinking. The crash is still under investigation.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

In a social media post, Blue Plate restaurant staff called Burley’s death an overwhelming loss.

“David was the heart and soul of Blue Plate — a visionary leader and a joyful, generous spirit who made everyone feel welcome,” they wrote.

Stephanie Shimp, Burley’s Blue Plate co-founder and former wife, called his death heartbreaking.

“Losing him so suddenly is overwhelming — a painful shock that has left me and our entire Blue Plate family grieving a loss too deep for words,” Shimp said in a statement. “David’s passion and kindness were the foundation of everything we built together. We will profoundly miss his spirit, energy, and irreplaceable presence."

In the wake of Burley’s death, Blue Plate staff said the restaurants are closed Monday.

The Blue Plate restaurant group started with the Highland Grill, which opened in 1993. It later expanded to include other restaurants in the Twin Cities, as well as The Blue Barn food stand at the Minnesota State Fair.