Real ID rules take effect in May; Minnesota officials say it’s time to apply

Starting May 7, travelers will need a Real ID or approved alternative to get through airport security.

It’s the final deadline on a law that’s been 20 years in the making. Congress passed a law in 2005 mandating national requirements for IDs for air travel and access to some federal facilities. After years of delays, the rule is taking effect next month.

Officials say about 40 percent of Minnesotans have a Real ID. They’re encouraging everyone to make sure they have one in time for any travel plans — or have an alternative ID ready.

How do I get a Real ID?

Minnesotans can apply for a Real ID at a Driver and Vehicle Services office. The agency has appointment schedulers on its website.

You’ll need to bring a document confirming your identity, date of birth and citizenship or legal residency in the U.S., like a passport or legal residency card. You’ll also need two documents proving your address, like a tax return, driver’s license or bank statement. And you’ll need to know your Social Security number.

A Real ID driver’s license costs $46, or $41 for renewal — the same cost as getting or renewing a regular license.

As of this week, officials said it’s taking about 45 days to get a Real ID in the mail after submitting an application. They said the delay is due to increased demand as the deadline approaches.

Do I need a Real ID?

If you want to fly, you’ll need either a Real ID or another accepted form of ID. A standard driver’s license won’t be enough to get you through airport security after May 7.

The TSA will also accept passports, tribal ID cards and some other forms of identification. The agency has a full list of accepted documents online.

TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle said that might be an easier option for some travelers than getting a Real ID.

“If you are a person who does not fly a lot, if you’re a person who says, ‘Hey, I don’t mind using my passport to fly,’ that’s fine,” Mayle said. “Just have something that’s going to work for you at the checkpoint.”

Minnesota’s REAL ID driver’s licenses and ID cards have a yellow star printed on them. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Public Safety

What’s the difference between a standard ID and a Real ID?

A Real ID requires more documents proving your identity and residency than a standard license. The requirements are the same nationwide.

In Minnesota, immigrants who don’t have legal residency status in the U.S. can get a standard driver’s license; to get a Real ID, though, you need to show legal presence in the U.S.

You can tell if your ID or license is a Real ID by checking the upper right corner — Real IDs in Minnesota have a gold star.

Will traveling be different after the deadline?

Airport officials say the security process won’t change. But travelers who don’t have a Real ID or other accepted document could get held back in the security process.

Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks said staff are ready to handle backups when the rules change in May.

“We believe we’re in pretty good shape,” Ryks said Tuesday. “We will have people on site to help guide individuals if they have an issue, to ensure that that experience can be as enjoyable as possible. But the key is, get your Real ID so you don’t have to get into that type of a situation.”

Why did the Real ID deadline keep changing?

Congress passed a law requiring Real IDs in 2005, but several states — including Minnesota —initially passed laws opposing the change. Lawmakers cited concerns about data privacy and the cost of issuing new IDs.

The federal government set further deadlines requiring Real IDs for air travel. The deadline was pushed back several times — citing noncompliance from states, and then citing holdups caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, officials say all states are in compliance.

Minnesota started issuing Real IDs in 2018.

“It’s really happening this time,” Director of Driver and Vehicle Services Pong Xiong said Tuesday. “We’re doing our best to get out to the community and help them understand what it takes to get a Real ID.”

