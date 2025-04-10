Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Health
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

‘It’s devastating’: Minneapolis health officials cancel vaccine clinics after loss of federal funding

woman administers shot
Family nurse practitioner Muna Farah administers a vaccine during a Minneapolis Public Health vaccine clinic on Aug. 30, 2024, at Corcoran Park.
Dymanh Chhoun | Sahan Journal file

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minneapolis health officials say they’re worried about vaccination rates falling, after federal funding cuts prompted the end of a city vaccine clinic program.

The Minneapolis Health Department canceled several upcoming community vaccine clinics, after the loss of federal funds. Officials said the city had about $1.5 million left in its grant for vaccine clinics.

That money allowed the city to partner with local organizations to host free “pop-up” clinics. Residents could get vaccinated against COVID-19, flu, Mpox and measles — all without an appointment, and without insurance.

Health department staff said the pop-up clinics got vaccines to people who might not have scheduled appointments at a standard clinic, with a focus on offering resources in underserved communities.

Luisa Brandao is the director of public health initiatives at the Minneapolis Health Department.

“These community clinics are providing an opportunity for parents to bring their children to get caught up — if they don’t have insurance, if they didn’t have a primary medical home, to at least have the child come and get up-to-date,” Brandao said at a news conference Wednesday. 

The city reports 30 percent of 6-year-olds in Minneapolis are missing some of the standard childhood immunizations — more than the number who were missing vaccines before the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, a measles outbreak in the city affected mostly school-aged kids. The city’s clinics had partnered with Minneapolis Public Schools to try to close the gap.

The Trump administration cut billions in COVID-19-related funding in March, saying the money was going to waste now that the public health emergency is over. 

Brandao said she takes issue with that.

“One, COVID isn’t over, and two, there were a lot of fallouts from COVID that we still need to be addressing,” Brandao said. 

The department’s federal funds had been scheduled to expire over the course of the next year. Staff said they weren’t prepared to lose the money now, several months ahead of schedule.

The funding cuts affected three staff members who had been working on the clinics; they’re still with the health department working on other projects.

Sebastiana Cervantes was one of the clinic staff. She said she’s working with former clinic partners to keep up vaccine education projects, now that she can’t plan clinics. 

“It’s devastating to see how quickly those resources were taken from our community,” Cervantes said. “It’s just been a whirlwind.” 

Staff said they’re looking for resources to supplement the federal funding — and making backup plans for other programs funded by federal dollars. 

Health officials statewide are scrambling after the federal cuts. Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health announced layoffs for 170 employees.