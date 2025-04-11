Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Sarah Thamer

U of M grad student detained by ICE could testify on his own behalf in court

protestors gather
Outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling, Minn., supporters gathered on Tuesday to show solidarity with University of Minnesota student Doğukan Günaydın.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

A University of Minnesota graduate student from Turkey who’s been jailed for two weeks is expected to make a bid for his freedom at the Fort Snelling Immigration Court on Friday. 

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking to deport Doğukan Günaydın because of a drunk driving conviction. Günaydın, 28, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor DWI last year following a June 2023 incident in Minneapolis.

Günaydın will appear for a bond hearing, where he’s expected to testify. 

In addition to challenging his detention in immigration court, which is a division of the Justice Department, Günaydın has also filed a petition for his release in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

According to court documents, the State Department revoked Günaydın’s visitor visa on March 22 based on information provided by ICE that he “posed a threat to U.S. public safety.” 

Court documents indicate that Günaydın entered the U.S. in January of 2022 on an F-1 student, nonimmigrant visa, which the State Department says it did not revoke because that visa had expired in July of 2022. 

The State Department says it notified Günaydın of his visitor visa revocation on April 4 via email. The Department says it did not immediately notify Günaydın of his visa revocation for “operational security reasons.” 

Günaydın, who’s a Turkish citizen, appeared for his first hearing earlier this week after he was arrested by ICE agents outside his St. Paul home on March 27. 

Court documents state that on April 7, ICE filed an additional charge in Günaydın’s immigration court proceeding. 

The Friday hearing will address the new charge filed by the Department of Homeland Security. 

Günaydın’s attorney, Hannah Brown, says he’s being held on a charge typically reserved for national security threats. That charging document is not public.

Günaydın is scheduled for his removal hearing, which is a separate proceeding, next week. 

MPR News correspondent Matt Sepic contributed to this story.