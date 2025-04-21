North Mankato’s industrial park soon to be site of Amazon delivery hub

Amazon deliveries in the Mankato area might get a little faster. A new 60,000 square-foot delivery hub is being built in North Mankato’s North Port Industrial Center.

The project is expected to open in December. It’s anticipated to bring about 75 new jobs into the area.

Mark Fischer, North Mankato’s director of community development, said Ryan Companies, which represented Amazon, approached the city about nine months ago about purchasing land for the project.

“We’re very pleased that Amazon is coming to North Mankato and investing in our industrial park,” Fischer said. “I think when they were looking to locate in this area, they looked at our industrial park and found that it’s going to be an attractive place for them to locate based on the transportation system that we have, and the access to Highway 14 and the access to [Highway]169 and the number of interchanges that they can use to get to and from their hub.”

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

MPR News reached out to Ryan Companies, but a spokesperson declined to comment on the project.

The delivery hub is dubbed a “last-mile” center, which means products shipped from Amazon’s larger facilities will be sent to the North Mankato center, where it'll be delivered to customers by vans around the area. They’re supposed to handle the final part of Amazon’s delivery process.

Merchandise arrives from large fulfillment centers and is then sorted at the last-mile facility and prepared for pickup by carriers like UPS, FedEx, USPS, or Amazon trucks.

Minnesota has several different Amazon sites from fulfillment centers to delivery hubs and sorting stations — though most are concentrated around the Twin Cities metro and suburban area. The closest one to North Mankato is in Shakopee, which is about an hour-drive. Other sites include Brooklyn Park, Lakeville, Maple Grove, St. Cloud and Woodbury.