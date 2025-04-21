Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Business and Economic News
Hannah Yang

North Mankato’s industrial park soon to be site of Amazon delivery hub

The Amazon logo is displayed on parked delivery vehicles.
The Amazon logo is displayed on delivery vehicles parked outside of an Amazon.com Inc. delivery hub on Amazon Prime Day in Torrance, Calif.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP via Getty Images 2022

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Amazon deliveries in the Mankato area might get a little faster. A new 60,000 square-foot delivery hub is being built in North Mankato’s North Port Industrial Center.  

The project is expected to open in December. It’s anticipated to bring about 75 new jobs into the area. 

Mark Fischer, North Mankato’s director of community development, said Ryan Companies, which represented Amazon, approached the city about nine months ago about purchasing land for the project.

“We’re very pleased that Amazon is coming to North Mankato and investing in our industrial park,” Fischer said. “I think when they were looking to locate in this area, they looked at our industrial park and found that it’s going to be an attractive place for them to locate based on the transportation system that we have, and the access to Highway 14 and the access to [Highway]169 and the number of interchanges that they can use to get to and from their hub.”

MPR News reached out to Ryan Companies, but a spokesperson declined to comment on the project. 

The delivery hub is dubbed a “last-mile” center, which means products shipped from Amazon’s larger facilities will be sent to the North Mankato center, where it'll be delivered to customers by vans around the area. They’re supposed to handle the final part of Amazon’s delivery process. 

Merchandise arrives from large fulfillment centers and is then sorted at the last-mile facility and prepared for pickup by carriers like UPS, FedEx, USPS, or Amazon trucks. 

Minnesota has several different Amazon sites from fulfillment centers to delivery hubs and sorting stations — though most are concentrated around the Twin Cities metro and suburban area. The closest one to North Mankato is in Shakopee, which is about an hour-drive. Other sites include Brooklyn Park, Lakeville, Maple Grove, St. Cloud and Woodbury. 