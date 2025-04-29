Voters deciding who will fill a Minnesota Senate vacancy in District 6 special election

For the third time this year, a Minnesota legislative seat is being filled in a special election.

Voters in north-central Minnesota had until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots to pick a new senator.

The special election was needed to replace Justin Eichorn, a Republican who resigned from the Minnesota Senate after his arrest and a federal charge over attempted solicitation of a minor.

Republican Keri Heintzeman and DFLer Denise Slipy are vying for the seat in a district that stretches from Brainerd to Grand Rapids.

The outcome won’t shift the power balance in the narrowly divided Senate. Democrats currently hold 34 seats to 32 for the GOP.

The Minnesota House is tied 67 to 67. There are fewer than three weeks left in the 2025 session.