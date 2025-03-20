Sen. Eichorn faces possible expulsion after being charged in teen prostitution sting

Republicans in the Minnesota Senate plan to seek the expulsion of a fellow GOP member on Thursday as he faces a federal charge of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, remains jailed and is due in court later Thursday. He has not yet commented since an arrest Monday as part of a prostitution sting in Bloomington.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, announced late Wednesday that the GOP caucus wants Eichorn out — either through resignation or expulsion. The caucus met privately to discuss whether to push for his ouster.

“There is no question that these charges merit expulsion,” Johnson said. “We owe it to the public to hold our members to the highest standards, and this violation of the public trust is so severe we must act. It is my hope that this quick resolution gives Senator Eichorn time to focus on his family.”

Charging documents allege that Eichorn texted with an undercover detective he thought was a 17-year-old girl and wasn't dissuaded when the matter of age came up. Eichorn is being held without bail pending the initial hearing in federal court.

Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. Courtesy photo

Republicans would be unable to expel Eichorn on their own because the motion requires support from two-thirds of members. That means at least 13 Democrats would have to vote in support.

It would be an unprecedented act, with no known legislative expulsions in Minnesota in modern history. Lawmakers typically resign before efforts to expel them can reach that final step.

While individual Democrats have urged Eichorn’s resignation, the caucus lacks a uniform position. Caucus leaders — and even those senators urging resignation — have not yet said whether they’d support a motion to expel.

It’s a balancing act for Democrats because DFL senators have previously resisted efforts to remove Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, after she was charged in a felony burglary case. Members argued she deserves her day in court and noted that the act of expulsion shouldn’t be taken prior to a conviction.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday said Eichorn should step down following the arrest.

If Eichorn resigns or is removed, it would trigger a special election to fill his northern Minnesota seat. Republicans would be favored, but an election wouldn’t come until late in the session at the earliest. Democrats currently have a 34-33 edge.

Federal charging documents allege that Eichorn made contact with a phone number listed on an online prostitution ad about a week before he was arrested on Monday. Undercover law enforcement detectives created the ad and posed as a 17-year-old girl as part of the joint law enforcement operation targeting attempted sexual exploitation of minors.

Over several days, Eichorn texted the number and asked about services that the 17 year old offered, as well as prices. He also asked for explicit photos.

The federal complaint alleges that the detective responding to Eichorn’s texts informed him that she was 17 years old.

“I am 17 … like I said don’t want any drama but wanna be upfront cause one guy got hella mad at me,” the text from an undercover detective said.

Eichorn allegedly replied: “Why was he so mad? I think age of consent is 17 when do ya turn 18?”

Eichorn made additional contact and set up a meeting for Monday, the charging document alleges. He allegedly had $129 in cash, a condom and two cell phones with him when he was arrested. The charging document said he was seen “manipulating his phone” as he returned to his truck when officers moved in to arrest Eichorn.

If convicted, Eichorn faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence on the federal charge. The state initially filed a charge, too, but dismissed it, ceding to federal authorities.

Eichorn remained jailed in Hennepin County as of Thursday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Attempts to reach Eichorn or an attorney for him have been unsuccessful.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said it has filed charges against six other people for similar crimes, as a result of the same undercover operation in Bloomington.

