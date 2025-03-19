Charges: State Sen. Eichorn responded to prostitution ad before arrest in minor solicitation case 

A Republican state senator responded to an online prostitution ad when he tried to set up an encounter with a minor during a law enforcement sting operation, according to a criminal charging documents filed Wednesday in both state and federal court.

Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. Courtesy photo

Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn, of Grand Rapids, faces one felony count and is due in Hennepin Country District Court on Thursday. Bail is listed at $75,000.

Eichorn was arrested Monday in Bloomington, about a week after authorities say he made initial contact with the number listed in the ad. A joint law enforcement operation was targeting attempted sexual exploitation of minors.

The charges carry years of possible prison time.

According to both complaints, the person responding to the texts — a detective — informed Eichorn that she was 17 years old. Eichorn made additional contact and set up a meeting for Monday, the charging document alleges.

One text exchange cited in the federal complaint says the person alleged to be Eichorn asked how old the person on the other end was.

“I am 17…like I said don’t want any drama but wanna be upfront cause one guy got hella mad at me,” the reply read.

The follow-up message attached to Eichorn was: “Why was he so mad? I think age of consent is 17 when do ya turn 18?”

In the exchanges, which occurred over several days, there were also requests for explicit photos and discussion of the types of sexual conduct being sought.

Eichorn allegedly had cash, a condom and two cell phones with him when he was arrested.

The federal complaint said as law enforcement officers approached Eichorn they observed him “manipulating his phone and discarding it in his vehicle,” a white truck registered to him that the lawmaker drove to the meeting spot.

He remained jailed in Hennepin County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Eichorn, a lawmaker from Grand Rapids, faces widespread calls to resign from the Legislature.

Attempts to reach Eichorn or an attorney for him have been unsuccessful.

Eichorn is in his third term.