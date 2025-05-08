Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Politics and Government News
Peter Cox
Updated:

Kendall Qualls enters 2026 Minnesota governor’s race as a GOP nomination contender

Men greet each other in arena
Kendall Qualls (center) greets delegates at the Republican state convention in Rochester as he campaigns for the endorsement for governor on May 14, 2022.
Brian Bakst | MPR News file

The first big-name Republican contender has entered the 2026 governor’s race.

Kendall Qualls filed campaign paperwork Thursday to begin raising money toward his second bid for Minnesota’s highest office. 

Qualls, 61, is a former business executive who has led conservative advocacy groups in recent years. He sought the GOP nomination for governor in 2022 but fell just short at the party’s endorsing convention. He didn’t move on to a primary.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz hasn’t said if he’ll seek a rare third term, but said that announcement would come sometime after the legislative session concludes.

Qualls is an Army veteran and ran unsuccessfully for Congress in a suburban district in 2020.

He declined an interview request ahead of a formal campaign kickoff event planned for next week.

Since his prior run for governor, Qualls has remained active in pressing for significant changes to education as part of a group called TakeCharge.

Several other Republicans are sizing up campaigns, including Scott Jensen, who edged out Qualls at a 2022 state convention that featured plenty of twists.

Two other Republicans have taken formal steps in the race. They are: Brad Kohler, a former mixed martial arts fighter from Champlin who has run for other state offices; and Phillip Parrish, a retired Naval intelligence officer who has run previously for state office. Parrish has made a splash among conservatives at prior GOP conventions but has fallen short of winning the coveted endorsement.

Republicans who win the endorsement tend to gain the party nomination even if others challenge them in a summer primary.

If Walz doesn’t run, several prominent Democrats could take the plunge.

Minnesota hasn’t elected a governor to a third consecutive, four-year term in state history. Democrats are also riding a four-election winning streak in governor’s races.